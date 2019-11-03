Short Interest in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Expands By 5.8%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 342,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 154,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $439,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol Khazani acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,481.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 977,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,490 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

