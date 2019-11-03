Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $135.64. The company had a trading volume of 612,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

