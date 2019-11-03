Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. 202,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,942. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

