Silent Notary Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,826.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $65,593.00 and approximately $13,826.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, TOPBTC, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, YoBit, TOPBTC, DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

