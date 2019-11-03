Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $55.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.49.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 257,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,105. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 416,234 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,674,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,355,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after purchasing an additional 345,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

