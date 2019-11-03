SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

