Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has been assigned a $34.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,823. Skyline has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 71,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,077,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $448,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,366.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,346 shares of company stock worth $5,879,660 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Skyline by 81.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Skyline in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Skyline by 402.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

