SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.56

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 17756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

SMCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Mizuho upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.67.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SMC CORP JAPAN/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

