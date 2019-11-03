SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

BTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 280,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,747. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

