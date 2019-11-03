Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price (down from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,642.50 ($21.46).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON:SN traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,365 ($17.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,843.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,758.69.

In other news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.