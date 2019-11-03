Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $69.60. 13,849,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

