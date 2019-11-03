Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.99. 1,739,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

