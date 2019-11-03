Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. 2,273,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,010 shares of company stock worth $9,454,137. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

