Smithfield Trust Co. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 330.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after buying an additional 277,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,706,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $96.07. 1,043,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JEC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

