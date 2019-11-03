Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 209 Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of CACC traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.04. The stock had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.06 and a 200 day moving average of $471.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $356.12 and a 12 month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.50.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.