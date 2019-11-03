Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 2,624 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. 174,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.