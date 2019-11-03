Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives C$29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.33) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.7704296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

