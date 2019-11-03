SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $264.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00632994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,829,508 coins and its circulating supply is 55,696,623 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.