Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 7.2%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63, approximately 1,663,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,712,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several research analysts have commented on SRNE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.37% and a negative return on equity of 119.51%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,801,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

