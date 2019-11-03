S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $301.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.42.

S&P Global stock opened at $258.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after purchasing an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

