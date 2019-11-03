Sp8de Achieves Market Cap of $70,884.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Sp8de has a total market cap of $70,884.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sp8de has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sp8de token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00217656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01400703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de launched on January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com. The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

