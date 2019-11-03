SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $211,550.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

