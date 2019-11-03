Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, approximately 4,295 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 54,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

