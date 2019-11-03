SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 9.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,128,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.93. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $304.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

