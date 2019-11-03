SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,039. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

