Spectrum (SPT) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $37,793.00 and $24,058.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00630458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010625 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.