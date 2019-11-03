Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches One Day Volume of $328,787.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $328,787.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00217950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.01403126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00119302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

