Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. 136,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Spire has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spire by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

