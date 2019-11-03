Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Spotify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.89.

SPOT traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.92. 1,810,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,538. Spotify has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Spotify by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

