Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SBPH traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 44,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,141. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.