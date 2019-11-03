SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 500,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

