Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.57. 26,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $712.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec by 8.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stantec by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 126.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

