Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.23

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 163839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

TSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lowered Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $323,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 261.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

