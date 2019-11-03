State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,723,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,529,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after buying an additional 132,453 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,370,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. 308,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

