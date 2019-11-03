State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 223.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,309. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

