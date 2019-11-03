State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $4.63 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 146,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

FOX traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

