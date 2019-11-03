State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 228.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 61.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. 674,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,444. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

