State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Generac by 31.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,138 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Generac by 44.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Generac by 75.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,039. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

