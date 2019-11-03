State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 507,221 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 113.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 8,107,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,354. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

