State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 54,413 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in McKesson by 64.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $1,722,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

