State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total transaction of $1,243,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,294.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.36, for a total value of $951,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,675 shares of company stock worth $10,176,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.45. 903,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,977. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen set a $320.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.38.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

