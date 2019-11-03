State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $17.77 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 58,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,787,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. 2,933,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,169. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $138.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

