State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,166 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,589 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

