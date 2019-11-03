State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,404 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 613.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $167.56. The stock had a trading volume of 960,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,794. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

