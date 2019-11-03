Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

STML stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 462,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,360. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,568,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,220,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

