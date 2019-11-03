Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 995,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

