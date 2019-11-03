Sterling Construction (STRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) will issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Sterling Construction has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of STRL opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,634.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.