Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 464.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 444,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. 37,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,586. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

