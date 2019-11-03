Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.85. 168,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.