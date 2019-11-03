Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 871 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.98.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

